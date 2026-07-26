IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Kishan, Tilak's Fifties Drive Men In Blue To Relieving Series Victory

India secured a commanding 90-run victory over Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I at the Harare Sports Club, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Put into bat first after losing the toss, India overcame early pressure to post a formidable 219/5 in their 20 overs. The innings was brilliantly driven by wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan’s stellar 81 off 44 balls, featuring nine fours and two sixes, alongside Tilak Varma’s explosive unbeaten 60 off 29 deliveries, which included five boundaries and three maximums. In response, Zimbabwe’s run chase completely faltered against a disciplined Indian bowling attack, getting bundled out for 129 in 17.5 overs. Part-time spinner Abhishek Sharma starred with the ball, picking up an impressive 3/17, while Yash Thakur and Prince Yadav bagged two wickets each to seal a comprehensive win.

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India won by 90 runs
India's players celebrate following the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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India won by 90 runs
India's wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, right, shakes hand with Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Riza during the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Brian Bennett Zimbabwe India T20 Cricket
Zimbabwe's batsman Brian Bennett plays a reverse shot during the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Abhishek Sharma Zimbabwe India T20 Cricket
India's Abhishek Sharma signs autographs during the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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2nd T20I India vs Zimbabwe
India's bowler Tilak Varma, right, celebrates a wicket with his teammate Rinku Singh during the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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India Zimbabwe T20 Cricket
Fans watch the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Ishan Kishan India Zimbabwe T20 Cricket
India's batsman Ishan Kishan prepares to bat during the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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India Zimbabwe T20 Cricket Brian Bennett
Fans react as Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett attempts a catch during the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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India Zimbabwe T20 Cricket shan Kishan
India's batsman Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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India Zimbabwe Cricket
Zimbabwe's players celebrate a wicket during the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Shreyas Iyer Zimbabwe India Cricket
India's captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Tilak Varma 2nd T20I Zimbabwe vs India
India's batsman Tilak Varma raises his bat after reaching his half century during the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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2nd T20I Zimbabwe vs India Tilak Varma
India's batsman Tilak Varma watches his shot during the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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2nd T20I Zimbabwe vs India Abhishek Sharma
India's batsman Abhishek Sharma juggles the ball with is bat ahead of the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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