IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Kishan, Tilak's Fifties Drive Men In Blue To Relieving Series Victory
India secured a commanding 90-run victory over Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I at the Harare Sports Club, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Put into bat first after losing the toss, India overcame early pressure to post a formidable 219/5 in their 20 overs. The innings was brilliantly driven by wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan’s stellar 81 off 44 balls, featuring nine fours and two sixes, alongside Tilak Varma’s explosive unbeaten 60 off 29 deliveries, which included five boundaries and three maximums. In response, Zimbabwe’s run chase completely faltered against a disciplined Indian bowling attack, getting bundled out for 129 in 17.5 overs. Part-time spinner Abhishek Sharma starred with the ball, picking up an impressive 3/17, while Yash Thakur and Prince Yadav bagged two wickets each to seal a comprehensive win.
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