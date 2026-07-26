‘Democracy, Not Diktat’: Anna Hazare After Pradhan Quits

Anna Hazare welcomed the end of the CJP protest after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and urged all sides to stick to peaceful methods.
Speaking in Ahilyanagar, the 89-year-old said lasting change comes through dialogue, not confrontation.
He recalled his own years of civil agitation and stressed: “It is democracy, not rule by diktat.”
Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday made a clear appeal for peaceful methods and democratic values after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) ended its protest following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Addressing reporters in Ahilyanagar, the 89-year-old activist said public grievances must be resolved through dialogue and democratic processes rather than force or unilateral decisions. “It is democracy, not rule by diktat, and one should always follow the path of democracy,” he stated.
Hazare linked his comments to his own long record of civil agitation. He noted that meaningful and lasting change in the system becomes possible only when people and governments choose conversation over confrontation. He urged citizens and organisations to keep their protests non-violent even while pressing legitimate demands.
The CJP had been sitting in protest for weeks, mainly over repeated examination paper leaks and related issues that had shaken confidence in the national testing system. Pradhan’s resignation on 25 July prompted the group to call off its agitation. Hazare’s remarks came as a direct response to that development.
By stressing democracy and dialogue, the veteran activist sought to reinforce a simple principle: public pressure can be effective, but it must remain within the framework of peaceful and democratic action.