Pralhad Joshi held his first Education Ministry review meeting after assuming charge on Sunday.
Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following sustained nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.
Joshi pledged dedicated leadership while praising Pradhan's implementation of the National Education Policy initiatives.
Newly appointed Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday held his first review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Education after assuming charge of the portfolio, government sources said.
The meeting came a day after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi assigned the additional charge of the Education Ministry to Joshi.
Pradhan stepped down following sustained student protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.
Joshi assumed charge on Saturday and said he would discharge his responsibilities with "complete humility" and a deep sense of duty. Thanking Prime Minister Modi for entrusting him with what he described as a "significant responsibility", he said he would work with "full dedication, humility and honesty" to meet the expectations placed upon him.
A six-term Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka's Dharwad constituency, the 63-year-old leader continues to hold his existing portfolios as Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Minister for New and Renewable Energy.
After taking charge, Joshi praised the work of his predecessor, saying Dharmendra Pradhan had implemented the National Education Policy and overseen several important initiatives over the past four to five years.
"The country has made significant progress in the new education system," Joshi said, adding that he would continue to work under the Prime Minister's guidance and fulfil his responsibilities with dedication.