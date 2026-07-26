Pralhad Joshi Holds First Education Ministry Review Meeting After Taking Charge

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Updated on:
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Joshi chaired a meeting with senior Education Ministry officials soon after taking charge, a day after succeeding Dharmendra Pradhan

Prahlad Joshi takes charge as education minister
In this image received on July 26, 2026, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi during a meeting as he takes charge as education minister, in New Delhi. Joshi has been given additional charge of the education ministry besides his role as the consumer affairs minister. | Photo: Handout via PTI
Summary of this article

  • Pralhad Joshi held his first Education Ministry review meeting after assuming charge on Sunday.

  • Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following sustained nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.

  • Joshi pledged dedicated leadership while praising Pradhan's implementation of the National Education Policy initiatives.

Newly appointed Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday held his first review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Education after assuming charge of the portfolio, government sources said.

The meeting came a day after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi assigned the additional charge of the Education Ministry to Joshi.

Pradhan stepped down following sustained student protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Joshi assumed charge on Saturday and said he would discharge his responsibilities with "complete humility" and a deep sense of duty. Thanking Prime Minister Modi for entrusting him with what he described as a "significant responsibility", he said he would work with "full dedication, humility and honesty" to meet the expectations placed upon him.

Pralhad Joshi - null
'With Full Dedication, Humility And Honesty': Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge Of Education Ministry

By Outlook News Desk

A six-term Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka's Dharwad constituency, the 63-year-old leader continues to hold his existing portfolios as Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Minister for New and Renewable Energy.

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After taking charge, Joshi praised the work of his predecessor, saying Dharmendra Pradhan had implemented the National Education Policy and overseen several important initiatives over the past four to five years.

"The country has made significant progress in the new education system," Joshi said, adding that he would continue to work under the Prime Minister's guidance and fulfil his responsibilities with dedication.

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