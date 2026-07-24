Minister Priyank Kharge Questions PM's Delayed Response to NEET Issue

Questioning why the Union Education Minister continued in office, Kharge said, "Why is Dharmendra Pradhan so indispensable? What secrets does he carry of Modi or of Shah? They have enough time to mock the Congress, but when it comes to the students' future, what concrete thing has he said?" Referring to the Centre's proposed measures, he said, "He said he is going to set up a fast-track court, and what happened? The prime accused was let off on the same day. What justice can the children expect? So I think it's not substantial; it is not good enough".