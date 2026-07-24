Modi Promises New Law and Fast-Track Courts to Tackle Exam Paper Leaks

He also confirmed his directives regarding judicial action on X. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," Modi said. "Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he added.