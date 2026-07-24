Modi Promises New Law and Fast-Track Courts to Tackle Exam Paper Leaks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a draft bill and fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment for those involved in exam paper leaks.
The Cockroach Janata Party led intense protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the government's response, dismissing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message as an insult to students' intelligence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a new law and fast-track courts to tackle exam paper leaks. The Union Cabinet will meet on Friday to discuss a draft bill to check irregularities in examinations.
"More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s cabinet!" Modi said in a video on X.
The announcement follows widespread protests at Jantar Mantar. The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is heading the stir and called for nationwide protests, is demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The government is under mounting pressure to resolve the impasse.
New Legislative Measures Proposed
Modi addressed the crisis in a video message. "This is not an ordinary issue. It is a painful moment for millions of students and their parents. In the last two and a half months, many steps have been taken...the accused are in jail," Modi said.
He defended the government's response to the crisis. "Our biggest responsibility was that students don’t lose a year. Organising exams was important, and the government ensured that exams were conducted...and there are reports of students celebrating their success," Modi added.
He also confirmed his directives regarding judicial action on X. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," Modi said. "Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he added.
Modi expressed hope that the bill will be passed in the upcoming week of the ongoing monsoon session, which has been washed out so far.
Protests and Political Backlash
Crowds swelled at Jantar Mantar. Thousands of chanting students carrying placards defied road blocks, 17 shut metro stations and police officers pulling demonstrators from auto-rickshaws. Delhi Police stated that officers held at least 200 demonstrators who carried pepper spray and posters.
Opposition leaders dismissed the prime minister's assurances. The CJP posted a satirical meme on X, quoting the PM’s post. CJP representative Ashutosh Ranka posted on X. "Modi ji, Remove Dharmendra Pradhan tomorrow. That’s the strictest action you can take," Ranka said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also criticised the government's response. "Mr. Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Don’t insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video," Gandhi wrote on X.
Bureaucratic Reshuffle and Dialogue
The central government overhauled its administration amid the crisis. Higher education secretary Vineet Joshi was moved to the panchayati raj ministry. Naresh Pal Gangwar was appointed as his replacement. TK Anil Kumar was appointed secretary of the department of school education and literacy. The CJP dismissed the move. "The demand remains constant: resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan," the party stated.
Government officials and protest leaders are scheduled to hold talks around noon on Friday at the Constitution Club. Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh will meet CJP representative Ashutosh Ranka.
Four previous outreach attempts failed. The center tried four times to start a dialogue, Union minister Jitendra Singh said. However, demonstrators rejected these moves because neither Singh nor JP Nadda, who met CJP representatives on July 20, discussed removing Dharmendra Pradhan from his post. Friday's meeting will be their first formal contact since that July 20 discussion.