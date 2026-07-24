DRDO Successfully Test-Fires Kusha Missile, India’s Long-Range Air Defence System

DRDO has successfully conducted the first test flight of the indigenous Kusha long-range surface-to-air missile, marking a major milestone in India's efforts to strengthen its air defence capabilities.
The Kusha system features three interceptor variants with ranges of approximately 150 km, 250 km and up to 400 km, enabling it to engage fighter aircraft, drones, missiles and other advanced aerial threats.
Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security in 2022, the ₹21,700-crore project is expected to enter service between 2028 and 2030, reducing India's reliance on imported long-range air defence systems.
DRDO successfully carried out the first test flight of Kusha, India's long-range surface-to-air missile, on Thursday from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.
Kusha can shoot down fighter jets, missiles, drones, and large aircraft across a wide range of distances and altitudes. Only a few countries in the world have this technology, so the successful test is a major achievement for India's defence sector. It will reduce India’s reliance on imported missile systems and strengthen the country’s air defence system.
Three Versions, Three Ranges
Kusha, also known as the Extended Range Air Defence System, has three interceptor variants that share the same core “kill vehicle” but use different boosters to hit targets at different distances.
The M1 interceptor is designed to neutralise threats at distances of roughly 150 kilometres, while the M2 variant extends the interception range to about 250 kilometres.
A third variant is intended to push the system’s reach up to around 400 kilometres, capable of intercepting stealth aircraft, precision-guided munitions, and hypersonic weapons.
Cost and Timeline
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet Committee on Security gave approval for the development of the Kusha project in May 2022, and formal procurement of five squadrons was sanctioned in September 2023, worth around ₹21,700 crore.
Both the Indian Army and Air Force have shown interest in adopting the system, which is expected to enter service between 2028 and 2030.
Countries currently capable of building such long-range air defence systems include the US, Russia, China, India, Israel, France, Italy, and the UK.