Opposition Steps Up Parliament Protest, Demands Pradhan's Ouster Over NEET Row

The Opposition's criticism has also centred on the government's handling of student protests. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi accused the Centre of responding to peaceful demonstrations with excessive force, saying young protesters had been treated "as enemies of the nation rather than inheritors of the future." Referring to the July 20 march towards Parliament, she described the police action as "a day of infamy" and called on the government to end the crackdown and engage in dialogue with students.