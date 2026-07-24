Opposition Steps Up Parliament Protest, Demands Pradhan's Ouster Over NEET Row

Opposition MPs demonstrated at Parliament's Makar Dwar, accusing the government of shielding those responsible for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Congress said the Opposition seeks Pradhan's dismissal, action against those responsible for violence on student protesters, and a public apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The protests come amid continuing political confrontation over the NEET controversy, with the Opposition also criticising the police crackdown on student demonstrations and urging a debate in Parliament.
The Opposition intensified its attack on the Centre over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak on Friday, staging a protest outside Parliament for the fourth consecutive day and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Members of the INDIA bloc gathered at Parliament's Makar Dwar carrying placards and banners calling for Pradhan's dismissal, even as the standoff between the Opposition and the government over the issue continued into another day of the Monsoon Session.
The protest follows heated exchanges between NDA and Opposition MPs on Thursday, when both sides held simultaneous demonstrations outside Parliament. While the Opposition has insisted that Pradhan must resign to ensure accountability, the NDA has accused Opposition parties of obstructing a parliamentary discussion on the issue.
Congress reiterated what it described as the three demands of the country's youth: the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, action against those responsible for the alleged violence on student protesters, and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Prime Minister's recent video message on the NEET controversy, arguing that he should instead make a statement in Parliament. Kharge also urged the government to dismiss Pradhan and take strict action against officials who ordered the use of force against protesting students before any detailed discussion on education reforms could take place.
The Opposition's criticism has also centred on the government's handling of student protests. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi accused the Centre of responding to peaceful demonstrations with excessive force, saying young protesters had been treated "as enemies of the nation rather than inheritors of the future." Referring to the July 20 march towards Parliament, she described the police action as "a day of infamy" and called on the government to end the crackdown and engage in dialogue with students.
The protests come even as Prime Minister Modi announced that the Union Cabinet would consider a draft Bill proposing fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks, while assuring that tougher action would be taken against offenders.