Kerala: More Cases Against MBSS Student for Circulating Morphed Image of Classmates

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Police said more women are coming forward with complaints as investigators examine the accused's phone and social media accounts to identify additional victims and trace the circulation of the images

Kerala: More Cases Against MBSS Student for Circulating Morphed Image of Classmates
Kerala: More Cases Against MBSS Student for Circulating Morphed Image of Classmates

Two more cases have been registered against an MBBS student here accused of morphing photographs of women classmates and circulating them through Instagram, police said on Friday.

An officer of Medical College police station, where the FIRs have been registered, said that as of now there are five cases against the accused student, a native of Wayanad.

"His arrest has been recorded in all five cases. He is in our custody at present and will be produced in court," the officer said.

He also said that the five FIRs have been registered on complaints by an equal number of women whose statements have been recorded.

The officer said that more women are coming forward with complaints and their statements will also be recorded.

Police began registering more cases against the accused after students of the Government Medical College here staged a protest in front of the police station on Wednesday, alleging a delay in the investigation.

The accused, Abel, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly circulating morphed images of his classmates. However, he was granted bail after being produced before a court.

Following the increase in complaints against him, he was again taken into custody and his arrest recorded in the five FIRs, police said.

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The officer said that the accused's mobile phone was being examined to ascertain who else he had targeted and where all he had circulated the images. All his social media accounts are also being examined as part of the probe, police said.

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