RS Adjourned Till 12 Noon, Oppn Protests on NEET Issue Enter Day 5

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Uproar erupted after proceedings began, with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raising the NEET issue before the Chair adjourned the House amid disruptions

RS Adjourned Till 12 Noon, Oppn Protests on NEET Issue Enter Day 5
RS Adjourned Till 12 Noon, Oppn Protests on NEET Issue Enter Day 5

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday as Opposition parties continued to protest against the NEET paper leak issue for the fifth day.

Soon after Chairman C P Radhakrishnan went ahead with the Zero Hour proceedings, there was an uproar from the Opposition benches.

Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge started speaking on the NEET issue but the chairman adjourned the House till 12 noon amid din.

The House has not been able to conduct any substantial business since Monday -- the first day of the monsoon session -- due to repeated protests and adjournments.

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