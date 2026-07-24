BJP Asks Cong to First Address Kerala Unemployment Before Holding Protest Over NEET

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said the Congress should first address the unemployment crisis in the state before protesting in New Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak.
Speaking to reporters after meeting candidates protesting over alleged irregularities in Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) appointments, Chandrasekhar said the issue had been affecting job aspirants in the state for the past two years.
"Our youth write PSC examinations for employment. But they are not getting those job opportunities that are rightfully theirs," he said.
Claiming that Kerala was among the states with the highest unemployment rates, Chandrasekhar criticised the state government for failing to address the issue.
"Without addressing the issues here, our Chief Minister goes to Delhi, travels around and takes photo opportunities. I appeal to him to resolve the problems of our youth and the unemployment issue in our state," he said.
The BJP leader alleged that despite being in office for over two months, the UDF government had failed to create jobs.
"It has been two or two-and-a-half months since this government came to power. They have borrowed over Rs 10,000 crore, yet they haven't created a single job opportunity. They haven't done a single thing," he said.
Chandrasekhar said the rights and future of unemployed youth should be the government's priority.
"We must clearly understand the drama played by Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and the drama staged by the CPM. When the youth here face a genuine crisis, they do nothing to resolve it. They won't even lift a finger! And yet they go there and make all kinds of statements," he alleged.
Expressing solidarity with the PSC rank holders, Chandrasekhar said employment was their right and assured them of the BJP's continued support.
"This is the right of these youth. Employment is their right. We extend our 100 per cent support to those protesting here regarding the PSC," he said.
The Nemom MLA said that he will meet the education minister next week and place their grievances before him.
"I promise today that the BJP will raise this issue in the Assembly. The BJP will stand by them and will always stand with the youth," he said.