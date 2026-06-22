Public Representatives Cannot Afford to Ignore Technology: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said elected representatives cannot distance themselves from technology by claiming a lack of technical knowledge, describing such a stance as irresponsible rather than an expression of humility.
In a social media post following an orientation programme on e-Legislature conducted in the Kerala Assembly recently, Chandrasekhar, the MLA from Nemom here, said legislators have a duty to learn and understand emerging technologies.
"I cannot view the attitude of public representatives who step aside saying they do not understand technology as humility. Rather, it is irresponsibility. Making an effort to learn and understand new developments is the duty of a legislator," he said.
He noted that governance systems have evolved from mere digitisation to digitalisation and have now entered the era of intelligent governance.
"This is a period when artificial intelligence and data-driven systems are transforming policymaking, governance and public service delivery," he said.
According to him, understanding and effectively utilising such technologies is not a matter of personal choice for elected representatives but a responsibility towards the people they serve.
Chandrasekhar said a developed Kerala could be built only through technology-driven, transparent and people-centric governance.