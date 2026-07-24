District forest officials have set up a camp in a village in Villupuram district and erected cages to capture a rogue monkey that has been creating panic among locals.
The monkey has attacked at least 40 people over the last three months, said residents of Marutheri village near Gingee.
The situation escalated sharply on July 21 when the wild monkey attacked a Class VIII girl on her way to school, tearing her ear. The victim, a student at the Vallam government higher secondary school, was treated at the Mundiyampakkam government medical college hospital and later discharged.
Officials suspect the monkey, which reportedly targets children and wanders alone rather than in a troop, might be an abandoned pet, a circus monkey, or mentally distressed.
According to forest department sources, they expect to capture the monkey within two days. A tranquilliser team from Vandalur zoo has been kept on standby to aid them, they added.