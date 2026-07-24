WNBA All-Star Basketball: Breanna Stewart, Caitlin Clark Headline Orange Carpet Fashion
The 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend began in Chicago with the league's annual Orange Carpet event on Thursday, where players showcased their standout fashion ahead of Saturday's All-Star Game. Among the highlights, New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart arrived with wife Marta Xargay Casademont and their two children in coordinated outfits, while Minnesota Lynx's Courtney Williams and Seattle Storm's Natisha Hiedeman, known as the Studbudz, shared their pre-event preparations during a livestream.
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