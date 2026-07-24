WNBA All-Star Basketball: Breanna Stewart, Caitlin Clark Headline Orange Carpet Fashion

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend began in Chicago with the league's annual Orange Carpet event on Thursday, where players showcased their standout fashion ahead of Saturday's All-Star Game. Among the highlights, New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart arrived with wife Marta Xargay Casademont and their two children in coordinated outfits, while Minnesota Lynx's Courtney Williams and Seattle Storm's Natisha Hiedeman, known as the Studbudz, shared their pre-event preparations during a livestream.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet 2026-Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron
Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron walks the orange carpet during WNBA Live All-Star 2026 in Chicago, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
1/10
WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet 2026-WNBA All Star AJa Wilson
WNBA All Star A'Ja Wilson walks the orange carpet during WNBA Live All-Star 2026 in Chicago, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet 2026-Dallas Wings guard Aziz Fudd
Dallas Wings guard Aziz Fudd walks the orange carpet during WNBA Live All-Star 2026 in Chicago, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet 2026-New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, left, with wife Marta Xargay, right, and children Theo Josep, second left, and Ruby Mae, pose during the orange carpet event during WNBA Live All-Star 2026 in Chicago, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet 2026-Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers walks the orange carpet during WNBA Live All-Star 2026 in Chicago, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet 2026-Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen
Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen, right, greets Chicago Sky's Natasha Cloud, left, on the orange carpet during WNBA Live All-Star 2026 in Chicago, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet 2026-Chicago Sky forward Natasha Cloud
Chicago Sky forward Natasha Cloud walks the orange carpet during WNBA Live All-Star 2026 in Chicago, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet 2026-Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard
Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard walks the orange carpet during WNBA Live All-Star 2026 in Chicago, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet 2026-Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga
Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga walks the orange carpet during WNBA Live All-Star 2026 in Chicago, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet 2026-Seattle Storm guard Flaujae Johnson
Seattle Storm guard Flau'jae Johnson walks the orange carpet during WNBA Live All-Star 2026 in Chicago, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet 2026-Connecticut Sun center Olivia Nelson-Ododa
Connecticut Sun center Olivia Nelson-Ododa walks the orange carpet during WNBA Live All-Star 2026 in Chicago, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories