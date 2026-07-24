Manjrekar Speaks On Student Agitation: "It Is A Revolt Against Feeling Of Suppression In A Democracy."

P PTI 24 July 2026 2:39 pm Published at: 24 July 2026 1:32 pm Updated on:

Sanjay Manjrekar becomes the latest sporting voice to back the ongoing students' protest against exam paper leaks. In a strongly-worded post on X, Manjrekar said use of force to stop the agitation will not yield results

P PTI 24 July 2026 2:39 pm Published at: 24 July 2026 1:32 pm Updated on:

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar becomes the latest sporting voice to back the ongoing students' protest against NEET paper leaks. | Photo: X/BCCI