Anupam Kher Supports Student Protest, Warns Against External Parties: 'Be Careful That Nobody Else Misuses Your Voice'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Anupam Kher, in a video, said that he understands the "restlessness and anger" of students participating in the Cockroach Janta Party protest, but also warned them against "political opportunists".

Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher backs student protest but warns against external parties Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Anupam Kher has supported the student protest and their demands.

  • The actor said he understands the "restlessness and anger" of students participating in the Cockroach Janta Party protest, but also warned them against "political opportunists".

  • Kher warned them to be careful that nobody else misuses their voice.

Veteran actor has finally opened up about the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest. Kher took to X to share a video message in which he expressed solidarity with the students and supported their demands. But he also warned the student protesters not to let external groups hijack their movement or use it for their political or ideological agendas.

Wholeheartedly supports student movements

The students are protesting to demand the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. The police lathi-charged and used tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters in New Delhi.

Kher said he was disturbed and saddened by images from the protest. He said no student should go through this when they just want to express their demand.

He called the student movements “the truest voice of society”.

"I was also a student once, and I have also asked questions to the authorities. So, I understand your restlessness, anger and your hopes for the future very well. I think a student protest is the most honest protest of all. Students are just worried about their future, their rights, and improving the country. I support you all from my heart," he said in the video.

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Urges to be cautious of political agendas

Kher warned the students against political parties using their movement as bait for their own agendas. "I want to say this thing as a big brother to you all; when external parties start entering your protest, especially political parties, who want to register their presence in every protest. Their aim is not to advance your cause, but to fulfil their own vested interests," he said.

"You might feel in the beginning that the more people join you, your protest will get more powerful, but it is not like that always. Many times, these same people start using your voices; they are just there to serve their political agendas. Later, the cause doesn’t remain with you; they take away the cameras and slogans with them. In this case, you and your protest suffer your truth suffers," he stated further.

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Towards the end, Kher said that it is students' right to ask questions in a democracy and hold demonstrations and protests, but he also asked them to be careful that nobody else misuses their voice.

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