Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence On Student Protest: 'Their Resolve Is A Mirror Held Up To All Of Us'

Alia Bhatt has finally broken her silence on the CJP-led student protest.
She expressed solidarity with the student protesters.
Bhatt said that the last few days have deeply affected her.
After Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt is the latest film personality to voice her support for the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest in the capital.
In an Instagram post on Thursday, Bhatt expressed solidarity with the students participating in the protest, saying that it "humbles" her. She also said that the "last few days have broken her heart", referring to the police violence meted out to the student protesters.
Ali Bhatt reacts to CJP protest
In a heartfelt note, Alia wrote, "The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them."
Praises students for their courage and determination
"Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs Jai Hind," she added.
Have a look at her post here.
Bollywood celebrities who reacted to CJP protests
Several celebs from the entertainment industry supported the student protests in New Delhi. Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Imran Khan, Vir Das, Anurag Kashyap, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy and others expressed solidarity with the protesters.
About the CJP protest
The CJP-led movement ignited in the wake of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Students and youth are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, stricter safeguards against paper leaks, examination irregularities, and compensation for affected candidates.
The movement gained momentum during the 'Chalo Sansad' march in Delhi on July 20, where thousands of students, public figures, politicians, celebrities, and activists gathered at Jantar Mantar before their march towards Parliament. It was followed by a police crackdown, leaving several injured.