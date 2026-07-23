Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence On Student Protest: 'Their Resolve Is A Mirror Held Up To All Of Us'

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Alia Bhatt has expressed her sadness over the ongoing CJP protests, saying that it has affected her. She supported the students who are creating a better path for the future.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt backs student protest Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Summary of this article

  • Alia Bhatt has finally broken her silence on the CJP-led student protest.

  • She expressed solidarity with the student protesters.

  • Bhatt said that the last few days have deeply affected her.

After Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt is the latest film personality to voice her support for the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest in the capital.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Bhatt expressed solidarity with the students participating in the protest, saying that it "humbles" her. She also said that the "last few days have broken her heart", referring to the police violence meted out to the student protesters.

Ali Bhatt reacts to CJP protest

In a heartfelt note, Alia wrote, "The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them."

Praises students for their courage and determination

"Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs Jai Hind," she added.

Related Content
Salman Khan on student protests - Instagram/Salman Khan
Rajkummar Rao on CJP protest - Instagram
Honey Singh Backs CJP Student Protest - X
Shabana Azmi Joins CJP Protest - Instagram
Salman Khan on student protests - Instagram/Salman Khan
Salman Khan Supports CJP Protest, Warns Against Political Hijack: 'Heart Goes Out To Students Who Were Hurt'

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Have a look at her post here.

Bollywood celebrities who reacted to CJP protests

Several celebs from the entertainment industry supported the student protests in New Delhi. Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Imran Khan, Vir Das, Anurag Kashyap, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy and others expressed solidarity with the protesters.

Anupam Kher backs student protest but warns against external parties - Instagram
Anupam Kher Supports Student Protest, Warns Against External Parties: 'Be Careful That Nobody Else Misuses Your Voice'

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

About the CJP protest

The CJP-led movement ignited in the wake of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Students and youth are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, stricter safeguards against paper leaks, examination irregularities, and compensation for affected candidates.

The movement gained momentum during the 'Chalo Sansad' march in Delhi on July 20, where thousands of students, public figures, politicians, celebrities, and activists gathered at Jantar Mantar before their march towards Parliament. It was followed by a police crackdown, leaving several injured.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories