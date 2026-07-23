‘Every Student Deserves A System That Is Fair': R Madhavan Backs CJP Protests After Getting Trolled By FTII Students

R Madhavan has finally voiced his support for the ongoing student protests.
He emphasised that an “education system must inspire confidence, fairness, and opportunity.”
Madhavan also “urged the government to ensure that every individual found responsible is brought to justice swiftly and decisively.”
Actor R Madhavan, who was trolled for not speaking on the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led student protest, has finally broken his silence. His reaction comes a day after the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students trolled the institute's chairman for his silence on the NEET paper leak and the ongoing protests in Delhi.
Madhavan has expressed solidarity with the student protesters, saying that such incidents like paper leaks "deeply affect the hopes, hard work, and dreams of countless young people and their families."
R Madhavan breaks silence on NEET paper leak protest
Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, Madhavan wrote, “Education has the power to shape the future of our nation, and every student deserves a system that is fair, transparent, and built on merit. As someone who has always believed in the limitless potential of India’s youth, I share the concern and disappointment felt by so many students and parents today.”
The National Award winner further wrote that “an education system must inspire confidence, fairness, and opportunity” and such incidents “undermine that trust”, especially in a country like India, where “education plays such a defining role in shaping lives.”
Towards the end of his post, Madhavan “urged the government to ensure that every individual found responsible is brought to justice swiftly and decisively.”
“Let the consequences be so firm and unambiguous that no one ever dares to jeopardise the future of our youth again,” he added.