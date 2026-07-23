Jana Nayagan X Review: Vijay's Final Film Draws Mixed Reactions

Vijay's final film has arrived in cinemas.
Jana Nayagan faced a long pre-release battle with certification.
The reactions on X have been mixed.
Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jana Nayagan, has finally landed in theatres. Vijay's loyal fans have made it a festival in the cinemas. The thriller tells the story of an ex-cop, played by Vijay, who stands for justice and the people against a powerful adversary. Apart from Vijay, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani. After a drawn-out delay of seven months, the film is finally out in theatres. It has been irected by H. Vinoth.
Singling out one particular scene in the movie where he laughs, one user wrote: ‘’SPOILER ALERT. In Jana Nayagan, there's a moment where Thalapathy Vijay laughs after Bobby Deol loses the battle. But what got me wasn't the scene. It was the subtitle: One last laugh.''That hit differently. 🥹❤️Gonna miss you badly, Thalapathy. Thank you for everything. 💛''
Jana Nayagan X Reactions
Another user said that Vijay is engaging and entertaining. ''It's a one-man show, and he carries the entire film on his shoulders. The interval block is superb and one of the major highlights. The flashback episode in the second half is good, and the elevation scenes work well. The film has several enjoyable theatrical moments,'' the user wrote.
But there's also a barrage of negative reactions. Several lamented the predictability and the excessively stretched runtime. Another popular social media reviewer wrote, “#JanaNayagan Mediocre 1st Half! The interval block is solid and the main highlight so far. Apart from that and a few template elevation scenes, the execution has been sloppy. Bobby Deol’s villain track is absurd, the VFX is poor, and the core daughter emotion feels half-baked. Vijay and Anirudh are holding this one together so far." Another post read, “Cringe dialogues, painfully artificial action and a laughably weak villain. The screenplay is predictable and completely devoid of genuine emotion. Every scene feels forced, loud and exhausting." Someone else added, “Oh, expected this. Only fans can watch for Vijay. Logic missing, acting is poor."