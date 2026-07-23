Jana Nayagan X Review: Vijay's Final Film Draws Mixed Reactions

Summary of this article

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jana Nayagan, has finally landed in theatres. Vijay's loyal fans have made it a festival in the cinemas. The thriller tells the story of an ex-cop, played by Vijay, who stands for justice and the people against a powerful adversary. Apart from Vijay, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani. After a drawn-out delay of seven months, the film is finally out in theatres. It has been irected by H. Vinoth.

Singling out one particular scene in the movie where he laughs, one user wrote: ‘’SPOILER ALERT. In Jana Nayagan, there's a moment where Thalapathy Vijay laughs after Bobby Deol loses the battle. But what got me wasn't the scene. It was the subtitle: One last laugh.''That hit differently. 🥹❤️Gonna miss you badly, Thalapathy. Thank you for everything. 💛''