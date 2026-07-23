Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan Back CJP Student Protest With Powerful Messages For Gen Z

Ananya Panday praised Gen Z for demanding fairness through the CJP student protest.
Sara Ali Khan backed students and urged empathy amid the ongoing NEET controversy.
Bollywood support continues growing with several celebrities demanding education reforms and accountability.
As the CJP student protest continues to gather momentum across the country, Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan have publicly extended their support to students demanding reforms in India's education system. Their statements come amid growing outrage over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and fresh calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the Chalo Sansad march in Delhi.
Sara Ali Khan praises students' courage
Sara Ali Khan shared an emotional note on Instagram, where the students' determination was described as a reminder of the true spirit of patriotism. It was written by the actor that the students' resolve had brought "tears to my eyes" and represented hope for a better future. She also expressed confidence that the government would deliver justice, while urging people to stand beside the students and listen to their concerns with empathy.
Her message arrived as more public figures began supporting the movement after reports of lathi-charge and tear gas being used against protesters during the march towards Parliament earlier this week.
Ananya Panday applauds Gen Z amid CJP student protest
Ananya Panday used her Instagram Stories to defend Gen Z against stereotypes, saying the younger generation deserves recognition for demanding accountability rather than accepting things as they are. It was stated by the actor that questioning authority should not be viewed as disrespect and that speaking up reflects hope for meaningful change.
The actor added that today's students are not seeking shortcuts but asking for fairness to become the norm. Her statement quickly resonated online as discussions around the student-led movement continued to dominate social media.
Support from the film industry has steadily grown after Monday's clashes in Delhi. Earlier, celebrities including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Rajkummar Rao and R. Madhavan had also voiced solidarity with the students, many urging authorities to engage in dialogue instead of force. The latest statements from Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday further add to the growing chorus of entertainment personalities backing the demand for education reforms and accountability.