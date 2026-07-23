Kareena Kapoor Khan Backs CJP Student Protest, Says Young Voices Must Be Heard

Kareena Kapoor Khan backed the CJP student protest demanding education reforms nationwide.
The actor urged authorities to restore trust through fairness, merit and accountability.
Parliament is expected to discuss the alleged NEET-UG paper leak investigation and reforms.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined the growing list of Bollywood celebrities backing the CJP student protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Sharing a heartfelt note on social media, the actor urged authorities to listen to students demanding reforms in India's education system. Her statement comes as thousands continue protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, calling for accountability, a transparent examination process and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan calls for a fair education system
Kareena revealed that she had remained silent for several days before deciding to speak out. It was written by the actor that the voices of young people seeking to be heard could no longer be ignored. She stressed that education gives children confidence and hope, but only when they believe honesty, hard work and merit are genuinely rewarded.
It was further stated by Kareena that no child should question whether their efforts would be enough to succeed. She added that students deserve a system they can trust where everyone begins on equal footing, calling fairness "the bare minimum". According to the actor, listening to an entire generation speaking about its future is an obligation rather than a choice.
Why are students protesting in Delhi?
The CJP-led protest has been underway at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with students demanding action over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, particularly the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Protesters have also sought wider education reforms and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
The issue has now reached Parliament. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi claimed that more than 152 paper leaks had taken place across the country during the past decade and questioned the government's response. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said the alleged paper leak cases are under investigation and assured that the NEET-UG issue would be discussed in Parliament.
Kareena concluded her message by reminding people that children are watching how adults respond today. It was written by the actor that students are not simply preparing for tomorrow because "they are tomorrow."