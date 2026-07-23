With a Drizzle of Satire and a Dash of Fun: Memes and Reels Fuel Gen Z’s Response to CJP Protest

“Get ready with me to witness the downfall of the government. I am wearing a spine, some jhumkas and my constitutional right to oh… Never mind!” she wrote. Another young woman proudly showed off her eyeliner that did not come off during the trying day of the protest march because her “foundation is strong, unlike the government”. Environmental concerns, too, found their way into the protest's online humour. Referring to the use of teargas, a user on X posted, "Delhi Police, please don't use tear gas. It pollutes the city. Then we'll also have to ask for the environment minister's resignation." “Unlike petrol blended with E20, the tear gas used during the protest was 100 per cent authentic and without adulteration,” another wrote on X.