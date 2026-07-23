Protesters in rajasthans banswara lathi charged after argument with police during demonstration

Protesters in Rajasthan's Banswara Lathi-Charged After Argument with Police During Demonstration

P PTI Published at: 23 July 2026 5:50 pm

Congress and Bharat Adivasi Party workers staged the protest, while police said force was used after demonstrators allegedly tried to advance beyond the designated protest site

P PTI Published at: 23 July 2026 5:50 pm

Protesters in Rajasthan's Banswara Lathi-Charged After Argument with Police During Demonstration

Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protesters during a demonstration over the alleged NEET paper leak in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Thursday. The lathi-charge took place after a confrontation broke out between the police and protesters who were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged examination paper leak issue. "The demonstrators were asked to hold a peaceful protest and remain at the designated protest site. However, some protesters started arguments with police personnel which led to a heated exchange," the police said. As the situation turned tense, the police used mild force to prevent the protesters from advancing and dispersed them from the area. The lathi-charge triggered brief chaos at the protest site before the police brought the situation under control. The protest was organised by the Congress and Bharat Adivasi Party workers.