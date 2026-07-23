Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday appealed to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to come forward for another round of talks with the government, saying issues can be resolved and a way forward can be found only through dialogue.
Speaking to PTI Videos, Singh said that in the last 24 hours, the government has invited the CJP for talks "at least four times".
"I would like to appeal to the students and young friends participating in this protest to come forward for a dialogue. Our doors are open," he said, adding this is a "humble appeal" on behalf of the government.
Singh said the discussion with the protesting students' representatives will be held under the leadership of Union Health Minister and senior BJP leader J P Nadda.
"The meeting can take place either at Nadda ji's official residence or at his office. The choice is yours (students' representatives). I will also be present," he said.
Singh said the discussion can be held on the "NEET issue" and all "related matters".
"We are prepared to devote as much time as necessary, be it one, two, three or four hours, according to your convenience. However, please do come forward for a dialogue, because there is no solution without discussion, and without a solution, we cannot chart the way forward," he said.
Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "deeply sensitive to this issue".
"You must have noted his remarks earlier today, where he stated that the interests of students are accorded the highest priority. Furthermore, a significant decision has been taken to establish a dedicated fast-track court specifically for paper leak cases, ensuring that cases involving those implicated in such incidents are adjudicated swiftly," the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
Singh said this is not the final decision. The government has been taking a series of such measures one after another, and it will continue to do so in the future, he added.
"Please come forward and offer us your suggestions and advice on what improvements can be made. Let us move forward together.
"This is not a matter of prestige for us. We can only move forward through dialogue," the minister said, urging the protesting students, "Make up your mind after this appeal."