Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Nears CBFC Clearance: Final Revisions Hint At July–August Theatrical Release

Vijay's Jana Nayagan cleared another hurdle after CBFC sought fresh certification revisions.
Certification delays and leaked footage postponed Vijay's highly anticipated political drama for months.
Makers now target late July or early August theatrical release after post-production finishes.
Vijay's Jana Nayagan has taken another step towards its long-awaited theatrical release after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly completed its review and sent the makers a fresh list of revisions. The political drama, which has remained in limbo for more than six months, is now expected to receive certification once the required changes are completed, bringing fans closer to seeing Vijay's final film before his full-time political career.
Jana Nayagan CBFC certification enters final stage
According to sources close to the production, the CBFC has asked the team to carry out a series of edits before resubmitting the film for certification. It has also been revealed that dubbing work is expected to resume shortly as post-production enters its final phase.
A source close to the production was quoted as saying that the CBFC had returned the film with revision requests and that dubbing was being targeted for the coming week. It was further stated that, if everything proceeds according to schedule, the film is expected to reach cinemas by the end of the month.
Business head of KVN Productions, Suprith Mohan, also confirmed that the release window remains on track, with the makers targeting either the final week of July or the first week of August.
Why Vijay's Jana Nayagan was delayed
The film was initially scheduled for a Pongal release but ran into certification hurdles after a complaint alleged that certain scenes hurt religious sentiments and portrayed the armed forces in an objectionable manner. Although the examining committee had earlier recommended a U/A certificate with modifications, the film was later referred to a revising committee.
The project suffered another setback when portions of the film leaked online during the certification process, prompting an investigation by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing that reportedly led to multiple arrests.
Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ajmal Ameer and Yogi Babu, with music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. If the pending revisions are cleared successfully, the political drama is now expected to arrive in theatres during the final week of July or the first week of August.