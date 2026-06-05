Jana Nayagan Update: Producers To Refund Distributors Amid Release Delay

KVN Productions, the production house behind Jana Nayagan, has decided to refund distributor advances for Vijay's film.
Reportedly, Vijay is behind the decision.
Jana Nayagan's release date remains uncertain.
Jana Nayagan update: As the censor certification issue remains unresolved, with the film's release date uncertain, KVN Productions, the production house behind Tamil Nadu's CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan, is planning to refund all distributors' advances.
Jana Nayagan makers to refund distributors
Mohan Suprith, business head of KVN Productions, told SCREEN, “While we are still in talks, we have decided to refund the money to the film distributors. We felt it was unfair to keep them in loop, while we are still waiting for a possible release date.”
Jana Nayagan, Vijay's last film, was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 9, 2026, but the legal dispute over its censor rating delayed the film's release. The makers' decision to refund the money to the distributors comes more than five months after the planned release date.
Reportedly, the decision was made at Vijay's direction.
Earlier, reports claimed that the film was expected to hit the cinemas on June 19. The makers are yet to confirm the release date.
Amazon Prime and Zee Studios are said to be in talks to acquire the digital rights of the film.
Jana Nayagan CBFC row
The makers claimed to have received a communication from the board on December 22 about the film being suitable for a U/A 16+ certificate after the cuts. But the board claimed that CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi decided to withhold the certificate due to an internal complaint.
The Single Bench judge ordered the CBFC to issue a U/A certificate, following which the board challenged it, and there was a stay in the film's release. Makers approached the Supreme Court, which sent the case back to the Madras HC.
On January 27, the Division Bench set aside the single judge's order, stating that it didn't grant the CBFC an opportunity to file its counter affidavit and ordered a fresh hearing.