Vijay's Jana Nayagan To Receive Censor Certificate This Weekend? Here's What We Know

Summary of this article
The latest reports suggest that CBFC's revising committee has cleared Jana Nayagan.
It is expected to hit the screens in June.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's last film was delayed due to a dispute over its censor certificate.
Jana Nayagan missed the January 9 release due to a dispute over its censor certificate. But Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's film is expected to see the light of day soon. Sources informed NDTV that Jana Nayagan is likely to receive its censor certificate this weekend. The Revising Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has also cleared the movie, setting the stage for the film's smooth release.
Jana Nayagan to release soon?
Once the censor certificate is issued, makers will announce Jana Nayagan's new release date.
According to Telugu 360, the film is likely to arrive in cinemas on June 19. Amazon Prime and Zee Studios are in talks to acquire the digital rights of the film.
H. Vinoth has directed the political action thriller, with KVN Productions backing it.
Jana Nayagan censor row
Vijay's film got delayed due to a legal dispute between the producers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the non-issuance of a censor certificate.
The makers claimed that they received a communication from the board on December 22 about the film being suitable for a U/A 16+ certificate after the cuts. But the board claimed that CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi decided to withhold the certificate due to an internal complaint.
The Single Bench judge ordered the CBFC to issue a U/A certificate, but the order was challenged, and there was a stay in the film's release. Makers approached the Supreme Court, which sent the case back to the Madras HC.
On January 27, the Division Bench set aside the single judge's order, stating that it didn't grant the CBFC an opportunity to file its counter affidavit and ordered a fresh hearing.
In the final court hearing, the Madras High Court allowed the makers to withdraw their writ petition against the censor board.