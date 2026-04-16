Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Court Bans Illegal Streaming After Massive Piracy Blow

The Jana Nayagan leak row has taken a legal turn, with the Madras High Court stepping in to curb illegal streaming. The order aims to control the spread of pirated copies that surfaced online before certification.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Court Bans Illegal Streaming, Piracy Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jana Nayagan leak row led to court banning illegal streaming and broadcasts.

  • Pirated version leaked before CBFC approval, causing major financial losses.

  • Authorities removed 300 links and arrested 6 accused in piracy case.

The Jana Nayagan leak row has escalated, with the Madras High Court stepping in to curb the film’s illegal circulation. The ruling comes after pirated versions of Thalapathy Vijay’s big-budget project surfaced online even before it received certification, raising serious concerns about digital piracy.

Jana Nayagan leak row: Court bans illegal streaming and cable broadcast

In an interim order, the court has directed internet service providers and cable operators to block any unauthorised streaming or broadcast of the film. The decision aims to contain the spread of uncertified copies across social media platforms, websites and television networks.

The move is being seen as immediate relief for the makers, who were dealing with widespread leaks that had already reached a large audience. The court’s directive effectively bars further distribution of pirated versions, at least temporarily.

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Piracy impact on Thalapathy Vijay’s film and crackdown details

The controversy began when high-definition clips from Jana Nayagan, including key scenes, appeared online on April 9. Within hours, the entire film was reportedly available across piracy websites and encrypted messaging platforms.

Authorities have since taken action, with six individuals allegedly linked to the piracy network being arrested. Close to 300 illegal links have also been removed as part of the crackdown. Despite these efforts, the financial damage is expected to be significant, especially given the film’s reported budget of around Rs 500 crore.

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The incident highlights the growing challenge piracy poses to large-scale theatrical releases, particularly when leaks occur before official certification.

While the film’s release plans remain under focus, the court’s intervention marks a crucial step in limiting further losses and controlling unauthorised distribution.

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