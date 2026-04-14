Jana Nayagan Illegal Telecast: Vijay Film Aired On TV, Operator Arrested

Summary of this article
Jana Nayagan illegal telecast leads to arrest of cable operator in Coimbatore.
Over 300 piracy links removed after film leaked online before certification.
Vijay’s unreleased film faces major piracy issues ahead of official release.
Jana Nayagan's illegal telecast case has taken a serious turn after Thalapathy Vijay’s unreleased film was broadcast on a local cable channel in Coimbatore. The incident has raised fresh concerns around piracy, especially since the film had not yet received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification.
The unauthorised telecast came to light after a member of Vijay’s political party flagged the issue to the police. What followed was swift action, with authorities tracking down the source of the illegal broadcast within hours.
Jana Nayagan illegal telecast leads to arrest in Coimbatore
According to police officials, a 44-year-old cable operator was arrested for airing the film on a local channel despite it being unreleased. It was confirmed that the film had been accessed illegally and broadcast to viewers through the channel.
The accused was taken into custody and later produced before a court, where judicial remand was granted. During the investigation, multiple devices including computers and hard drives were seized, and the channel’s office was sealed as part of the crackdown.
Authorities have reiterated that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in distributing pirated content through cable networks or digital platforms.
Jana Nayagan leak controversy deepens after online piracy
The illegal telecast comes close on the heels of a wider piracy issue surrounding the film. Earlier, high-definition clips and full-length versions of Jana Nayagan had surfaced online, catching both fans and the makers off guard.
It was reported that over 300 illegal links were taken down following intervention by cyber crime authorities, and several individuals were arrested in connection with the digital leak.
The makers had also urged fans to avoid sharing pirated content, stressing the damage such leaks cause to the film industry.
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan has been positioned as Vijay’s farewell film before his full-time political journey. The film is yet to receive its certification, making the timing of these leaks particularly concerning.