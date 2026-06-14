Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s Son Sends Legal Notice To Mamata Banerjee Over Barasat Ticket Remarks

The son of rebel Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has issued a legal notice to Mamata Banerjee and other individuals over statements concerning the Barasat ticket.
The notice reportedly challenges allegations and claims made regarding the circumstances surrounding candidature and political decisions in the Barasat constituency.
The development comes amid continuing political friction within the All India Trinamool Congress following recent electoral and organisational disputes.
A fresh controversy has emerged within the All India Trinamool Congress after the son of rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar served a legal notice on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others over remarks allegedly made in connection with the Barasat electoral ticket.
The legal notice reportedly disputes statements concerning the allocation of the party ticket for the Barasat constituency and seeks clarification and redress regarding claims that the family considers misleading and damaging to its reputation. The move marks a significant escalation of a political disagreement that has increasingly spilled into the public domain.
Barasat, located in North 24 Parganas district, has long been considered an important political constituency for the Trinamool Congress. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has been a prominent face of the party in the region and has represented the constituency in Parliament for multiple terms. A medical professional by training, she rose through the ranks of the party and became one of its most recognisable leaders in Bengal politics.
The dispute comes against the backdrop of growing tensions within the Trinamool Congress following recent political developments in West Bengal. Internal disagreements over leadership decisions, candidate selection, and organisational control have occasionally surfaced publicly, despite the party's efforts to project unity.
According to reports, the legal notice challenges assertions regarding how the Barasat candidature was decided and the role played by various political actors in the process. The family has argued that certain public remarks have adversely affected their reputation and political standing, necessitating legal intervention.
The development is significant because legal notices between senior political figures and party members are relatively uncommon within the Trinamool Congress, a party that has traditionally resolved internal disputes through organisational mechanisms. The episode therefore highlights the depth of the current disagreement and the increasingly strained relationship between some rebel leaders and the party leadership.
Political observers note that the controversy could have implications beyond a personal dispute. It reflects broader questions about candidate selection, internal democracy, and leadership authority within regional parties, particularly as political organisations prepare for future electoral contests.
Neither the legal notice nor the underlying dispute is expected to have an immediate impact on governance in West Bengal. However, the episode has drawn attention because it involves one of the state's most influential political leaders and a sitting parliamentarian from a constituency that has been closely associated with the Trinamool Congress.
As the matter unfolds, attention will remain focused on whether the dispute is resolved through dialogue, organisational intervention, or legal proceedings. The outcome may also provide insights into how the Trinamool Congress manages internal dissent at a time when opposition politics and party dynamics in West Bengal continue to evolve.