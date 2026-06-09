The Collapse of TMC Deepens as MPs Back NDA, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Leads Revolt

“I have been with Mamata Banerjee for 40 years. She has been my guide, my mentor and my leader, and I have been with her even in the days when she was not in power. I have contested in five elections and lost before 2009. So it is useless to say that just because she is not in power in West Bengal, I have left. It is not that. I was with her when she was not in power. But at that time, there was a policy which was a pro-people agenda for the poor people of the state of West Bengal... But in the last 3-4 years, the work has been suboptimal,” Kakoli Ghosh told ANI.