INDIA Bloc Meets In Delhi: Unity Tested by TMC Earthquake, DMK Exit And The TVK Question

The elephant in the room was Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's TVK, the party that unseated the DMK and now governs Tamil Nadu with Congress support. Formal induction of the party into the bloc was not expected on Monday. TVK has no member in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, and sources suggest only parties with parliamentary representation were invited for this meeting. The TVK was not yet a formal member of the alliance, though an announcement could come at a subsequent meeting, the source said. "The TVK will come in. The question is the right moment and the right framing," a senior Congress leader. "You cannot bring in the party running the Tamil Nadu government and alienate every other regional party in the same breath."