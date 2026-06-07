Mamata, Kejriwal Hold Talks Ahead Of Crucial INDIA Bloc Strategy Meeting

Mamata Banerjee met Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc's key meeting on June 8.
The Trinamool Congress described the interaction as a "warm meeting" during which leaders discussed "the road ahead".
Twenty-three opposition parties are expected to attend the INDIA bloc meeting to formulate a fresh strategy against the BJP and address internal challenges following recent Assembly election setbacks.
In a significant political development ahead of the opposition alliance's strategy session, Mamata Banerjee met Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Sunday, signalling renewed efforts to strengthen coordination within the INDIA bloc.
The meeting, which was also attended by Abhishek Banerjee, comes a day before leaders of 23 opposition parties gather in the national capital to discuss the alliance's future course and electoral strategy against the BJP.
Sharing details of the interaction, the All India Trinamool Congress said the leaders held a "warm meeting" and exchanged views on "the road ahead", indicating discussions on opposition unity and political coordination.
The INDIA bloc meeting assumes added significance following the recent Assembly election defeats suffered by key regional players, including the All India Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The alliance is expected to review the altered political landscape, address differences among constituent parties, and chart a collective strategy to challenge the BJP in upcoming political contests.
With shifting power dynamics within the opposition camp, Monday's deliberations are likely to focus on leadership coordination, seat-sharing understandings, and rebuilding momentum for the INDIA bloc ahead of future elections.