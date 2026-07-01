Ritabrata-Led TMC Faction to Meet EC Full Bench on Thursday Amid Symbol Dispute

A 10-member delegation of the faction will meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the other election commissioners at noon, leaders of the camp said on Wednesday.
"We have got an appointment tomorrow with the EC. A delegation of 10 members of the TMC would meet the EC bench on Thursday," Banerjee told PTI.
However, Banerjee declined to disclose the meeting's agenda.
Sources in the faction said the delegation is expected to press its claim before the poll panel that it represents the "real" Trinamool Congress and should be recognised as the legitimate organisational and legislative wing of the party.
A leader of the camp said the faction would argue that it enjoys the support of a majority of the party's organisational functionaries and elected representatives, and therefore has a rightful claim over the party's name and symbol.
The meeting comes days after leaders aligned with Banerjee met officials of the West Bengal CEO's office here and conveyed their position regarding the dispute over the party's symbol.
The internal tussle within the TMC escalated after a large section of its legislators broke ranks with the Mamata Banerjee-led camp following the party's defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections.
The rival faction has since been locked in a bitter contest over control of the party organisation, legislative wing and political identity, with both sides staking claim to being the authentic Trinamool Congress.