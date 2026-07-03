Former DMK Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan Arrested Over 'Defamatory' Remarks Against TN CM Vijay

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

According to the police, the case relates to a speech delivered by Radhakrishnan at a public meeting in Athur near Tiruchendur on June 20

MLA and Former DMK Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan
MLA and Former DMK Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan Photo: Anitha Radhakrishnan Social Media

Former DMK Minister and MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan was arrested on Friday after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition in a case linked to his alleged remarks against TVK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

According to the police, the case relates to a speech delivered by Radhakrishnan at a public meeting in Athur near Tiruchendur on June 20 during the birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Police alleged that Radhakrishnan made inflammatory remarks against Vijay at the meeting, following which a case was registered against him.

Radhakrishnan had moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail, but the court rejected his plea on Friday. After the order, police arrested him later in the day when he visited a government office to inspect development works.

Why Tamil Nadu's TVK Is Alleging MLA Poaching by DMK Amid Defection Row - PTI
Why Tamil Nadu's TVK Is Alleging MLA Poaching by DMK Amid Defection Row

By Outlook News Desk

A team from Athur Police Station took the MLA into custody. DMK workers then surrounded the police personnel and tried to stop them from taking him away in a police vehicle. The party workers also raised slogans against the TVK government.

Radhakrishnan was later detained at Athur Police Station near Tiruchendur.

Attempt to Bribe TVK MLA: Five More Held - null
Attempt to Bribe TVK MLA: Five More Held

By PTI

The arrest comes days after the TVK government sought Governor RN Ravi Arlekar’s sanction to investigate and prosecute former ministers Anitha R. Radhakrishnan and V. Senthil Balaji in connection with money laundering cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Related Content
Why Tamil Nadu's TVK Is Alleging MLA Poaching by DMK Amid Defection Row - PTI
Attempt to Bribe TVK MLA: Five More Held - null
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay - | Photo: PTI
TVK Founder Vijay - PTI

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar conveyed the government’s request to Governor Arlekar during a meeting at Raj Bhavan in Guindy on Monday.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories