Former DMK Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan Arrested Over 'Defamatory' Remarks Against TN CM Vijay

Former DMK Minister and MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan was arrested on Friday after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition in a case linked to his alleged remarks against TVK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.
According to the police, the case relates to a speech delivered by Radhakrishnan at a public meeting in Athur near Tiruchendur on June 20 during the birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.
Police alleged that Radhakrishnan made inflammatory remarks against Vijay at the meeting, following which a case was registered against him.
Radhakrishnan had moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail, but the court rejected his plea on Friday. After the order, police arrested him later in the day when he visited a government office to inspect development works.
A team from Athur Police Station took the MLA into custody. DMK workers then surrounded the police personnel and tried to stop them from taking him away in a police vehicle. The party workers also raised slogans against the TVK government.
Radhakrishnan was later detained at Athur Police Station near Tiruchendur.
The arrest comes days after the TVK government sought Governor RN Ravi Arlekar’s sanction to investigate and prosecute former ministers Anitha R. Radhakrishnan and V. Senthil Balaji in connection with money laundering cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate.
Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar conveyed the government’s request to Governor Arlekar during a meeting at Raj Bhavan in Guindy on Monday.