Satyendar Jain, Ex-DJB CEO Among Six Arrested In STP Projects Tender Case

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Satyendar Jain, ex-DJB CEO among six arrested over alleged tender irregularities in sewage projects.

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Satyendar Jain
Satyendar Jain
Summary of this article

  • Satyendar Jain, ex-DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai among six arrested in alleged corruption case.

  • ACB probe concerns alleged manipulation of sewage treatment plant tenders.

  • Case was registered in May 2024 over alleged irregularities and criminal conspiracy.

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and ex-Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai (IAS) are among six persons arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the Delhi Jal Board, an officer said on Tuesday.

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The other accused arrested are Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB, and private persons Nagendra Yadav, Raja Kumar Kurra and Pankaj Verma, the ACB said in a statement.

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The case was registered on May 11, 2024, on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.

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