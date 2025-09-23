ED Attaches Rs 7.44 Crore In Assets Linked To AAP's Satyendar Jain In PMLA Case

- ED attached assets worth Rs 7.44 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, linked to companies allegedly controlled by Jain.
- The action is part of a money laundering investigation stemming from a 2017 CBI case, which accused Jain of accumulating disproportionate assets during his tenure as a minister.
- Following a Delhi High Court ruling identifying close associates as "benami holders," the total assets attached in this case now amount to Rs 12.25 crore, adding to the Jain's ongoing legal challenges.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets valued at Rs 7.44 crore linked to companies allegedly controlled by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain. This action, taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, was executed on September 15, 2025.
The ED’s investigation into money laundering stems from a 2017 case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI had accused Jain of accumulating disproportionate assets between February 2015 and May 2017 during his tenure as a minister in the Delhi government. A chargesheet was filed against him and his associates in December 2018.
In a related development, the ED had previously attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore in 2022. With the latest attachment, the total value of assets attached in this case now stands at Rs 12.25 crore, representing the alleged disproportionate assets acquired by Jain.
The latest action follows a recent Delhi High Court ruling that identified two close associates of the Jain as "benami holders" of assets. These associates had reportedly deposited Rs 7.44 crore in cash as advance tax under the Income Disclosure Scheme in 2016. The assets were declared in the names of four companies, which authorities determined were beneficially owned and controlled by the Jain.
This development adds to the ongoing legal challenges faced by the Jain, who has previously been questioned by the ED in connection with other investigations. He has denied all allegations and maintains that the cases against him are politically motivated.