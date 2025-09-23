ED Attaches Rs 7.44 Crore In Assets Linked To AAP's Satyendar Jain In PMLA Case

- ED attached assets worth Rs 7.44 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, linked to companies allegedly controlled by Jain.

- The action is part of a money laundering investigation stemming from a 2017 CBI case, which accused Jain of accumulating disproportionate assets during his tenure as a minister.

- Following a Delhi High Court ruling identifying close associates as "benami holders," the total assets attached in this case now amount to Rs 12.25 crore, adding to the Jain's ongoing legal challenges.