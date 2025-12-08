Navjot Singh Sidhu's Wife Navjot Kaur Suspended By Congress

Punjab Congress cracks down on Sidhu family amid ₹500 cr 'bribe' row – suspension signals end of turbulent alliance as AAP laughs off 'desperate' bid for headlines

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Navjot Kaur Sidhu with Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Kaur Sidhu with Navjot Singh Sidhu
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Navjot Kaur Sidhu accused Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann of offering ₹500 crore to her husband for the CM post, claiming it was a failed AAP bid to poach him from Congress

  • The allegation triggered swift Congress action, suspending her from primary membership for "sowing discord" and harming party alliances

  • AAP rejected the claims as "malicious falsehoods," while Sidhu's repost signals potential escalation in his long-running feud with Punjab Congress bosses

In a dramatic escalation of internal Congress rifts in Punjab, the party's high command on Sunday suspended Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of senior leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, for her sensational allegation that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann offered ₹500 crore to her husband for the CM post in exchange for loyalty.

Navjot Kaur made the bombshell claim during a heated press conference in Amritsar on Saturday, accusing the AAP government of trying to "buy" Sidhu's support amid ongoing political maneuvering ahead of the 2027 assembly polls. She alleged that the offer was conveyed through intermediaries last month, but Sidhu rejected it outright, citing his commitment to Congress principles. The remarks, which went viral on social media, drew immediate backlash from AAP leaders who dismissed them as "fabricated lies" by a "disgruntled family desperate for relevance."

Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring announced the suspension late Sunday evening, stating that the party "cannot tolerate such baseless and damaging accusations against allies or internal destabilization." Navjot Kaur has been stripped of her primary membership with immediate effect, pending a disciplinary inquiry. Sidhu, who has been at odds with the Punjab Congress leadership since 2021, remained silent but reposted his wife's statement on X, fueling speculation of a deeper family rift with the party.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, 1st T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. Shubman Gill Shares Honest Update After Neck Injury Layoff Ahead Of India Vs South Africa T20I Series - Video

  3. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Will Samson Play Or Jitesh? Here's What Skipper Suryakumar Said In Cuttack

  4. ICC In Hot Water After JioStar Wants To Exit Media Rights Deal For T20 World Cup 2026: Report

  5. Shakib Al Hasan Withdraws Retirement From Tests And T20Is; Admits To Chucking 'Intentionally' In County Game

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  3. Dileep & Kerala Actress Abduction And Rape Case: Verdict On December 8

  4. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  5. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  4. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  5. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

Latest Stories

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  3. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

  4. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lando Norris Clinches Maiden F1 Title With Third-Place Finish

  6. Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Lifts The Grand Trophy; Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

  7. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  8. AIIMS Urology Department Marks One Year Of Independent Renal Transplants, Easing Wait For Patients