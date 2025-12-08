Navjot Singh Sidhu's Wife Navjot Kaur Suspended By Congress

Navjot Kaur Sidhu accused Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann of offering ₹500 crore to her husband for the CM post, claiming it was a failed AAP bid to poach him from Congress
The allegation triggered swift Congress action, suspending her from primary membership for "sowing discord" and harming party alliances
AAP rejected the claims as "malicious falsehoods," while Sidhu's repost signals potential escalation in his long-running feud with Punjab Congress bosses
In a dramatic escalation of internal Congress rifts in Punjab, the party's high command on Sunday suspended Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of senior leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, for her sensational allegation that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann offered ₹500 crore to her husband for the CM post in exchange for loyalty.
Navjot Kaur made the bombshell claim during a heated press conference in Amritsar on Saturday, accusing the AAP government of trying to "buy" Sidhu's support amid ongoing political maneuvering ahead of the 2027 assembly polls. She alleged that the offer was conveyed through intermediaries last month, but Sidhu rejected it outright, citing his commitment to Congress principles. The remarks, which went viral on social media, drew immediate backlash from AAP leaders who dismissed them as "fabricated lies" by a "disgruntled family desperate for relevance."
Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring announced the suspension late Sunday evening, stating that the party "cannot tolerate such baseless and damaging accusations against allies or internal destabilization." Navjot Kaur has been stripped of her primary membership with immediate effect, pending a disciplinary inquiry. Sidhu, who has been at odds with the Punjab Congress leadership since 2021, remained silent but reposted his wife's statement on X, fueling speculation of a deeper family rift with the party.