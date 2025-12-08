Navjot Singh Sidhu's Wife Navjot Kaur Suspended By Congress

Navjot Kaur made the bombshell claim during a heated press conference in Amritsar on Saturday, accusing the AAP government of trying to "buy" Sidhu's support amid ongoing political maneuvering ahead of the 2027 assembly polls. She alleged that the offer was conveyed through intermediaries last month, but Sidhu rejected it outright, citing his commitment to Congress principles. The remarks, which went viral on social media, drew immediate backlash from AAP leaders who dismissed them as "fabricated lies" by a "disgruntled family desperate for relevance."