Punjab Parties Reject Centre’s Plan, Insist “Chandigarh Belongs to Punjab”

Punjab’s AAP, Congress and Akali Dal have strongly opposed the Centre’s proposed 131st Amendment Bill, which would bring Chandigarh under Article 240. They argue the move undermines Punjab’s historical claim to the city and could weaken its political rights.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chandigarh
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, described the proposal as an attack on Punjab’s identity, asserting that Chandigarh “was, is and will always remain” part of the state. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Punjab’s AAP, Congress and Akali Dal strongly oppose the 131st Amendment Bill to bring Chandigarh under Article 240, calling it a threat to the state’s constitutional rights.

  • Chief Minister Mann accused the Centre of plotting to “snatch” the city, emphasizing Punjab’s historical and emotional claims.

  • Opposition leaders warn of political backlash and vow to challenge the move in Parliament, calling it an assault on Punjab’s identity and federalism.

A fierce political battle has erupted in Punjab after the Centre announced plans to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution via the 131st Amendment Bill, which is slated for introduction in the upcoming parliamentary session. Article 240 empowers the President to directly regulate and govern certain Union Territories.

Punjab’s ruling AAP and opposition parties—Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal—have condemned the move, calling it “anti-Punjab” and accusing the Centre of attempting to weaken the state’s rights over its capital. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the government was “conspiring to snatch” Chandigarh, warning that Punjab would not give up its claim, especially since villages were sacrificed to build the city.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, described the proposal as an attack on Punjab’s identity, asserting that Chandigarh “was, is and will always remain” part of the state. From the Congress, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called the amendment “totally uncalled-for” and warned of severe political repercussions. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal described the Bill as a “blatant attack on federal structure” and said Punjab’s claim to Chandigarh is non-negotiable.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Muthusamy Breaks Drought With Gritty Fifty | SA 411/7 (133.4)

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Removes Jordan Neill

  3. India Vs South Africa: Shubman Gill Likely To Miss ODIs; KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant In Captaincy Frame

  4. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Stars As PAK Beat SL By Seven Wickets

  5. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav Shines With Three Wickets On Day 1; Tristan Stubbs Admits Being Fooled

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  2. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  3. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  2. Revolution Interrupted: Why the Maoists Are Falling and the Grievances Remain

  3. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  4. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

  5. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

  2. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  3. G20 Summit Opens With Early Adoption Of Declaration Despite US Objections

  4. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  5. Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start