Punjab Parties Reject Centre’s Plan, Insist “Chandigarh Belongs to Punjab”

Punjab’s AAP, Congress and Akali Dal strongly oppose the 131st Amendment Bill to bring Chandigarh under Article 240, calling it a threat to the state’s constitutional rights.
Chief Minister Mann accused the Centre of plotting to “snatch” the city, emphasizing Punjab’s historical and emotional claims.
Opposition leaders warn of political backlash and vow to challenge the move in Parliament, calling it an assault on Punjab’s identity and federalism.
A fierce political battle has erupted in Punjab after the Centre announced plans to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution via the 131st Amendment Bill, which is slated for introduction in the upcoming parliamentary session. Article 240 empowers the President to directly regulate and govern certain Union Territories.
Punjab’s ruling AAP and opposition parties—Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal—have condemned the move, calling it “anti-Punjab” and accusing the Centre of attempting to weaken the state’s rights over its capital. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the government was “conspiring to snatch” Chandigarh, warning that Punjab would not give up its claim, especially since villages were sacrificed to build the city.
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, described the proposal as an attack on Punjab’s identity, asserting that Chandigarh “was, is and will always remain” part of the state. From the Congress, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called the amendment “totally uncalled-for” and warned of severe political repercussions. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal described the Bill as a “blatant attack on federal structure” and said Punjab’s claim to Chandigarh is non-negotiable.