Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Hopes For Respectful Relations With US

Delcy Rodriguez, appointed acting president by Venezuela’s High Court after Nicolás Maduro’s capture, struck a more conciliatory tone by inviting the US to pursue a cooperation agenda.
Rodriguez had earlier denounced the US as “extremists” and defended Maduro.
The US has moved ahead with an “oil quarantine” in Venezuela.
In a shift from a previously defiant tone, Delcy Rodriguez, who took over as acting president of Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro was captured by the US, extended an invitation to the US government to work together on a cooperation agenda.
Rodríguez, a 56-year-old lawyer and politician, has had a long career representing the revolution launched by the late Hugo Chávez on the global stage.
Venezuela’s High Court ruled earlier on Sunday that Rodríguez would serve as acting president. However, US President Donald Trump asserted over the weekend that the US would “run” Venezuela until a “proper transition can take place”.
In a post on Instagram, Delcy Rodriguez wrote, “A message from Venezuela to the world, and to the United States: Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence.”
She added, “Our country aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international cooperation. We believe that global peace is built by first guaranteeing peace within each nation.”
Rodriguez’s conciliatory message followed threats from Trump that she could “pay a very big price” if she failed to fall in line with US demands. Trump told reporters on Sunday night that Rodríguez was “cooperating”, while reiterating the warning he had issued earlier in an interview with The Atlantic.
On Saturday morning, Trump announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been in communication with Rodríguez and described her as “gracious”, saying she would work with the American government.
Rubio said Rodríguez was someone the administration could work with, unlike Maduro.
However, in a later televised address, Rodríguez gave no indication that she would cooperate with Trump. She referred to the US government as “extremists” and insisted that Maduro remained Venezuela’s rightful leader.
“What is being done to Venezuela is an atrocity that violates international law,” Rodríguez said, flanked by senior civilian officials and military leaders.
Rubio later signalled that the US does not plan to directly govern Venezuela, but will continue to enforce an “oil quarantine” as part of its strategy to shape Venezuelan policy. The measure effectively amounts to a blockade on oil exports, referring to US sanctions and naval interdictions aimed at halting Venezuela’s oil shipments, the country’s primary source of revenue.
(with inputs from AP and Mint)