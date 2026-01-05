Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Hopes For Respectful Relations With US

While Rodriguez publicly called for peace and international cooperation, Donald Trump said the US would “run” Venezuela during a transition and warned she could “pay a very big price” if she resisted US demands.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez speaks at a meeting of the National Council for Sovereignty and Peace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sept. 29, 2025. Photo: IMAGO / Xinhua
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delcy Rodriguez, appointed acting president by Venezuela’s High Court after Nicolás Maduro’s capture, struck a more conciliatory tone by inviting the US to pursue a cooperation agenda.

  • Rodriguez had earlier denounced the US as “extremists” and defended Maduro.

  • The US has moved ahead with an “oil quarantine” in Venezuela.

In a shift from a previously defiant tone, Delcy Rodriguez, who took over as acting president of Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro was captured by the US, extended an invitation to the US government to work together on a cooperation agenda.

Rodríguez, a 56-year-old lawyer and politician, has had a long career representing the revolution launched by the late Hugo Chávez on the global stage.

Venezuela’s High Court ruled earlier on Sunday that Rodríguez would serve as acting president. However, US President Donald Trump asserted over the weekend that the US would “run” Venezuela until a “proper transition can take place”.

In a post on Instagram, Delcy Rodriguez wrote, “A message from Venezuela to the world, and to the United States: Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence.”

She added, “Our country aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international cooperation. We believe that global peace is built by first guaranteeing peace within each nation.”

Rodriguez’s conciliatory message followed threats from Trump that she could “pay a very big price” if she failed to fall in line with US demands. Trump told reporters on Sunday night that Rodríguez was “cooperating”, while reiterating the warning he had issued earlier in an interview with The Atlantic.

Related Content
Related Content
Marco Rubio - X
US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

BY Outlook News Desk

On Saturday morning, Trump announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been in communication with Rodríguez and described her as “gracious”, saying she would work with the American government.

Rubio said Rodríguez was someone the administration could work with, unlike Maduro.

However, in a later televised address, Rodríguez gave no indication that she would cooperate with Trump. She referred to the US government as “extremists” and insisted that Maduro remained Venezuela’s rightful leader.

“What is being done to Venezuela is an atrocity that violates international law,” Rodríguez said, flanked by senior civilian officials and military leaders.

Rubio later signalled that the US does not plan to directly govern Venezuela, but will continue to enforce an “oil quarantine” as part of its strategy to shape Venezuelan policy. The measure effectively amounts to a blockade on oil exports, referring to US sanctions and naval interdictions aimed at halting Venezuela’s oil shipments, the country’s primary source of revenue.

(with inputs from AP and Mint)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 2nd Youth ODI: IND Tighten The Noose, SA Crawl To 129/4

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 5th Ashes Test Day 2: Root’s 160 Sets The Stage, Head 91 Keeps AUS 160/2 At Stumps

  3. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Joe Root Equalises Ricky Ponting With Milestone Century In Sydney

  4. Australia World Cup Winner Damien Martyn Wakes From Coma After Meningitis Scare – See Latest Health Update

  5. Mustafizur's IPL Snub: BCB Wants T20 WC Matches Shifted From India - What We Know So Far

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Himachali Shawls Secure A Place In Guinness Book Of World Records

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  2. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  3. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  4. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  5. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

World News

  1. Trump Reasserts US Dominance With Venezuela Operation

  2. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  3. Wolf Supermoon Light Up Night Skies In 2026

  4. Iran Protests: Khamenei Warns 'Rioters Must Be Put In Their Place'

  5. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Malayalam Actor And Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Passes Away At 62; Confirms Brother Major Ravi

  2. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  3. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  4. Veteran South Korean Star Ahn Sung-ki Passes Away At 74

  5. Numerology Forecast For 2026: What The Numbers Reveal About Your Year

  6. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  7. Indore Water Contamination: 142 Hospitalised, 6 Dead

  8. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Financial Motive Behind Death, Ex-Manager Accused: SIT