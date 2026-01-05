IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 Exam Schedule for Postgraduate Admissions

IIT Guwahati announces GATE 2026 exam schedule: February 7-15 across multiple papers in two daily shifts (9:30 am-12:30 pm, 2:30 pm-5:30 pm). Mock tests activated on gate2026.iitg.ac.in; admit card date coming soon.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
IIT Guwahati
IIT Guwahati | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • GATE 2026 was conducted from February 7-15 on Saturdays and Sundays

  • 23 papers including CS-1, CS-2, ME, EC, EE across scheduled dates; MCQ, MSQ, NAT question types.

  • Mock tests are available on the official portal for practice

  • GATE scores for MTech, MS, and PhD admissions at IITs, NITs, and participating institutions

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially announced the examination timetable for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026, a critical national-level test for postgraduate engineering admissions. The computer-based exam will be conducted over four days in February 2026, with detailed schedule available on the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The institute has clarified that the admit card download date will be announced separately shortly. GATE 2026 serves as a qualifying examination for admission to MTech, MS, and PhD programmes at IITs, NITs, and other participating institutions across India.

Exam Dates, Sessions, and Paper Schedule

GATE 2026 will be conducted as a computer-based test beginning February 7, 2026, spanning four days with Saturday and Sunday scheduling. Each day features two shifts: morning session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The examination encompasses 23 papers scheduled across February 7, 8, 14, and 15. February 7 morning includes AG, ES, GG, IN, MA, MN, TF, XE, XL papers; afternoon covers AE, BT, CH, CY, GE, PH, XH. February 8 morning features CS-1, ST papers; afternoon includes CS-2, EY, NM, PE. February 14 morning has CE-1, EE, PI papers; afternoon includes BM, CE-2, ME, MT. February 15 morning features EC paper; afternoon includes AR, DA papers.

GATE 2026 Admit Card - Getty Images/File
GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

Mock Tests and Exam Format

IIT Guwahati has activated mock test links on the official portal to help candidates prepare and familiarize themselves with the exam interface, navigation tools, and question format. However, the institute has clarified that mock tests are only indicative of the exam format and do not reflect the actual syllabus or nature of questions that will appear in GATE 2026. Responses submitted during mock tests will not be evaluated, and no scorecards will be generated. The actual GATE 2026 question paper will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions, as per official guidelines. Candidates are advised to regularly check gate2026.iitg.ac.in for updates on admit cards, examination guidelines, and further announcements.

