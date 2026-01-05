IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 Exam Schedule for Postgraduate Admissions

Mock Tests and Exam Format

IIT Guwahati has activated mock test links on the official portal to help candidates prepare and familiarize themselves with the exam interface, navigation tools, and question format. However, the institute has clarified that mock tests are only indicative of the exam format and do not reflect the actual syllabus or nature of questions that will appear in GATE 2026. Responses submitted during mock tests will not be evaluated, and no scorecards will be generated. The actual GATE 2026 question paper will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions, as per official guidelines. Candidates are advised to regularly check gate2026.iitg.ac.in for updates on admit cards, examination guidelines, and further announcements.