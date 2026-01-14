GATE Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket from gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Exam Details

The GATE 2026 exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 200+ centers nationwide. Candidates will answer multiple-choice questions spread across their registered paper within the allotted time frame. The exam date and shift allocation are mentioned clearly on the hall ticket, along with the exact reporting time, typically 90 minutes before exam start. Results will be announced after evaluation, with normalized scores enabling fair comparison across different exam sessions and centers. Candidates scoring above the cutoff marks become eligible for postgraduate admissions in premier institutions nationwide.