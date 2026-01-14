GATE Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket from gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE Admit Card 2026 released at gate2026.iitg.ac.in for all registered candidates.
Download the GATE Admit Card 2026 direct link using your enrollment ID and password.
GATE 2026 exam is scheduled for February 7, 8, 14, and 15 across centers.
GATE 2026 hall ticket contains the exam date, center, and reporting instructions.
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has released the GATE Admit Card 2026 on the official website, enabling candidates to download their hall tickets ahead of the examination. The exam is scheduled for February 7, 8, 14, and 15 across multiple test centers nationwide, with candidates receiving exam slots based on registration preferences. The Admit Card download process requires the candidate's enrollment ID and password created during registration. Each hall ticket displays the candidate's name, registration number, paper code, exam center address, reporting time, and instructions for entry, critical information for exam day compliance.
Candidates must carry a printed copy of their Admit Card along with a valid photo identification like Aadhaar, passport, or driving license to gain entrance to examination centers.
How to Download GATE Admit Card 2026
Follow these simple steps to download your GATE Admit Card 2026:
Visit gate2026.iitg.ac.in or GOAPS portal goaps.iitg.ac.in.
Click "Download Admit Card" on the homepage.
Enter your enrollment ID and password from registration.
Log in to access your GATE 2026 hall ticket.
Verify exam details, then download the PDF file.
Print multiple clear copies for exam day backup.
GATE 2026 Exam Details
The GATE 2026 exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 200+ centers nationwide. Candidates will answer multiple-choice questions spread across their registered paper within the allotted time frame. The exam date and shift allocation are mentioned clearly on the hall ticket, along with the exact reporting time, typically 90 minutes before exam start. Results will be announced after evaluation, with normalized scores enabling fair comparison across different exam sessions and centers. Candidates scoring above the cutoff marks become eligible for postgraduate admissions in premier institutions nationwide.