JEE Mains Admit Card 2026: Expected Soon Before January Exams

JEE Mains Admit Card 2026 releasing soon before January exams. Download JEE Main Hall Ticket from jeemain.nta.nic.in using application number and password.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2026
JEE Mains Admit Card 2026
  • JEE Mains Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released 3-4 days before the exams starting January 21.

  • Download JEE Main Hall Ticket 2026 from jeemain.nta.nic.in using application credentials online.

  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exams are scheduled January 21-29 across multiple shifts daily.

  • JEE Main city intimation slip already available; Hall Ticket release imminent soon. 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the JEE Mains Admit Card 2026 in the coming days, expected around the third week of January, approximately 3-4 days before the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exams commence. Candidates who registered for the Joint Entrance Examination can download their JEE Main Hall Ticket 2026 from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in once released. The JEE Main 2026 exam schedule runs from January 21 to 29 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), with Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning) scheduled for January 30, organized in two daily shifts, 9 AM to 12 noon and 3 PM to 6 PM.

Over 1.4 million engineering aspirants registered for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 to secure seats in NITs, IIITs, and other premier institutions. The admit card stands as a non-negotiable document required alongside a valid photo identification for exam hall entry.

Understanding JEE Main Admit Card Details

Your JEE Main Hall Ticket 2026 will display your complete registration information, roll number, exam center address with directions, assigned shift timings, and paper details. Verify all information carefully immediately after downloading; any discrepancies should be reported to NTA immediately for correction. Keep multiple printed copies secure and bring at least one original printout along with a valid photo ID like Aadhaar or passport.

IIT Guwahati - | Photo: PTI
GATE Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket from gate2026.iitg.ac.in

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Exam Schedule and Preparation Timeline

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 spans nine days, with Paper 1 covering engineering streams and Paper 2 addressing architecture and planning programs. Each shift accommodates thousands of candidates across examination centers nationwide and 15 international locations. Results declaration for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is expected by early February, enabling counseling processes for admissions. Session 2 follows in April 2026 for students seeking improvement attempts or those unable to register for the January window.

