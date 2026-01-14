JEE Mains Admit Card 2026: Expected Soon Before January Exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the JEE Mains Admit Card 2026 in the coming days, expected around the third week of January, approximately 3-4 days before the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exams commence. Candidates who registered for the Joint Entrance Examination can download their JEE Main Hall Ticket 2026 from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in once released. The JEE Main 2026 exam schedule runs from January 21 to 29 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), with Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning) scheduled for January 30, organized in two daily shifts, 9 AM to 12 noon and 3 PM to 6 PM.