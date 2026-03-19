Rockets 116-124 Lakers, NBA 2025-26: Doncic Drops 40 To Clinch Victory
The Los Angeles Lakers secured a crucial 124-116 win over the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston in NBA 2025-26 on Wednesday. Luka Doncic was unstoppable for the Lakers, scoring 40 points, adding ten assists and nine rebounds, and hitting three seven-pointers. LeBron James contributed 30 points, including a brilliant dunk assisted by Doncic in the final minutes. Alperen Sengun's 27 points and 10 assists kept the Rockets in the game, but turnovers and defensive errors proved costly for the home side as the Lakers clinched their seventh straight win.
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