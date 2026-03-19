Rockets 116-124 Lakers, NBA 2025-26: Doncic Drops 40 To Clinch Victory

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a crucial 124-116 win over the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston in NBA 2025-26 on Wednesday. Luka Doncic was unstoppable for the Lakers, scoring 40 points, adding ten assists and nine rebounds, and hitting three seven-pointers. LeBron James contributed 30 points, including a brilliant dunk assisted by Doncic in the final minutes. Alperen Sengun's 27 points and 10 assists kept the Rockets in the game, but turnovers and defensive errors proved costly for the home side as the Lakers clinched their seventh straight win.

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Houston Rockets Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after making a basket against the Houston Rockets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Houston Rockets Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball- Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant (7) dunks the ball as Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Houston Rockets Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James dunks the ball against the Houston Rockets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Houston Rockets Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) reacts after a dunk against the Houston Rockets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Houston Rockets Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic celebrates after making a basket against the Houston Rockets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Houston Rockets Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reaches for his elbow after hitting court while being fouled by Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Houston Rockets Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) is fouled by Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Houston Rockets Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James goes up for a dunk against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Houston Rockets Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball-Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun (28) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers' Jaxson Hayes (11) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Houston Rockets Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball-Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson (1) drives toward the basket as Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic (77) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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