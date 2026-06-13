FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Pics: Katy Perry, Nora Fatehi, LISA Deliver Captivating Performances

Pop star Katy Perry, K-pop idol Lisa, Nora Fatehi, Canadian singer Michael Buble, rapper Future and others brought the star power at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies across the host nations. The world's biggest football tournament is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony
1/17
World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony- Singers Sanjoy, Nora Fatehi and Vegedream
Singers Sanjoy, Nora Fatehi and Vegedream, center, perform during the opening ceremony before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia in Toronto. | Photo: Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press via AP
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2/17
World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony -Katy Perry
Katy Perry heads off the stage after performing before the start of the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and the United States in Inglewood, California, near Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jayne Kamin-Oncea
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3/17
World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony Mexican singer Belinda
Mexican singer Belinda performs before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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4/17
World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony Shakira performs
Shakira performs during the opening ceremony before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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5/17
World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek
Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek gestures on the pitch before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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6/17
World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony Alessia Cara performs
Canadian singer Alessia Cara performs during the opening ceremony before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia, in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
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7/17
World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez, right, and Elyanna, perform during the opening ceremony prior to group B World Cup soccer action between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Toronto. | Photo: Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press via AP
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8/17
World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony Canadian singer Michael Buble
Canadian singer Michael Buble performs ahead of the start of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia in Toronto. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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9/17
World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony Nora Fatehi and Vegedream
Singers Sanjoy, Nora Fatehi and Vegedream, from left, perform during the opening ceremony for the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia in Toronto. | Photo: Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press via AP
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10/17
World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette performs the Canadian national anthem during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia in Toronto. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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11/17
World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony Future, and Tyla perform
Future, left, and Tyla perform during the opening ceremony for the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, California, near Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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12/17
World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony LISA performs
LISA performs during the opening ceremony for the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, California near Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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13/17
World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony Katy Perry performs
Katy Perry performs with Tius Luka during an opening ceremony ahead of the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Marcio J. Sanchez
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14/17
World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony Mexican pop rock band Mana
Mexican pop rock band Mana perform before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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15/17
World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony Colombian singer J Balvin
Colombian singer J Balvin, center on stairs, performs before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
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16/17
World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony Tius Luka jogs
Tius Luka jogs off after performing with Katy Perry before the start of the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and the United States in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Jayne Kamin-Oncea
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17/17
World Cup soccer 2026 opening ceremony A First Nations dancer
A First Nations dancer performs during the opening ceremony before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
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