FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Pics: Katy Perry, Nora Fatehi, LISA Deliver Captivating Performances
Pop star Katy Perry, K-pop idol Lisa, Nora Fatehi, Canadian singer Michael Buble, rapper Future and others brought the star power at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies across the host nations. The world's biggest football tournament is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
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