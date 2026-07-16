Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence On Akshay Kumar's ₹ 25 Crore Legal Notice

Paresh Rawal linked Hera Pheri 3 exit to contractual issues, not Akshay Kumar.
A ₹ 25 crore legal notice was described as an emotional reaction during interview.
Priyadarshan's exit has added fresh uncertainty to Hera Pheri 3 amid legal disputes.
The Hera Pheri 3 controversy has resurfaced after Paresh Rawal addressed the legal dispute that followed his decision to step away from the film. The veteran actor clarified that his exit was never about refusing to work with Akshay Kumar. Instead, he said the issue centred on contractual obligations involving producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala, who owns the rights to the franchise. Months after the controversy, Rawal has now shared what he believes led to the Rs 25 crore legal notice sent by Akshay Kumar.
Paresh Rawal says legal notice was an emotional reaction
Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, it was clarified by Paresh Rawal that he could not commit to the project without receiving approval from producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala. It was further stated that his decision had never been influenced by discomfort over working with Akshay Kumar.
His reaction to the legal notice was also explained. It was suggested by Rawal that the notice appeared to have been driven more by emotion than legal intent. According to him, Akshay Kumar may have been emotionally affected by his decision to decline the project. He also maintained that the delay in obtaining the producer's approval remained an issue between Akshay Kumar and Firoz Nadiadwala, one in which he chose not to interfere.
Hera Pheri 3 faces fresh uncertainty
Despite the dispute, Rawal said he remains committed to returning whenever Hera Pheri 3 finally begins production. It was emphasised that he has no personal differences with Akshay Kumar and that no formal conversation was needed to resolve the issue, as both actors continued working together afterwards.
The project has since suffered another setback after director Priyadarshan confirmed that he is no longer associated with the film. He also expressed doubts about the franchise moving forward because of ongoing legal complications and personal conflicts.
With the cast still willing to reunite but legal issues continuing behind the scenes, the future of Hera Pheri 3 remains uncertain.