Priyadarshan Accuses Producer Firoz Nadiadwala of Repeated Insults: 'Could've Made Hera Pheri 3 Bigger Than Dhurandhar'

Priyadarshan claimed he felt insulted by Hera Pheri producer

In an interview with Mid-day, Priyadarshan said, “Firoz told Akshay, ‘You have the rights to make Hera Pheri 3, but never make it with Priyadarshan. That’s my only request.’ He has insulted me so many times. He told me that my cut of Hera Pheri (2000) looked like a poor man’s version and that he had to edit my five-hour movie.”