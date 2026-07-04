Priyadarshan Accuses Producer Firoz Nadiadwala of Repeated Insults: 'Could've Made Hera Pheri 3 Bigger Than Dhurandhar'

Priyadarshan confirmed his exit from Hera Pheri 3, citing conflict with producer Firoz Nadiadwala.
The director alleged that Nadiadwala repeatedly insulted him and told Akshay Kumar never to make the sequel with him.
The director claimed Nadiadwala degraded his work, calling his cut of the original 2000 film a poor man's version.
Recently, Priyadarshan disappointed Hera Pheri 3 fans, announcing that he had stepped away from directing the highly anticipated comedy. He also said the film might never be released in theatres because of the legal disputes and personal conflicts. The Bhooth Bangla director has now levelled some serious allegations against producer Firoz Nadiadwala, accusing him of repeatedly insulting him over the years.
Priyadarshan claimed he felt insulted by Hera Pheri producer
In an interview with Mid-day, Priyadarshan said, “Firoz told Akshay, ‘You have the rights to make Hera Pheri 3, but never make it with Priyadarshan. That’s my only request.’ He has insulted me so many times. He told me that my cut of Hera Pheri (2000) looked like a poor man’s version and that he had to edit my five-hour movie.”
Hera Pheri 3 was supposed to bring back the original trio: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. With Priyadarshan's exit, the film's fate remains uncertain.
Hera Pheri 3 could have been bigger than Dhurandhar
Priyadarshan also believes that if he had directed the third instalment, he could have turned it into one of India's biggest film franchises.
Despite the tiff with the producer, the cast requested Priyadarshan to make Hera Pheri 3.
“If I had directed it, I could've made it bigger than Dhurandhar. Akshay, Suniel and Paresh requested me to make Hera Pheri 3. When I narrated the story to them, they were all excited,” he said.
Hera Pheri 3 legal hurdles
Apart from personal conflicts, the film has faced legal disputes. GP Vijayakumar of Seven Arts Films called Priyadarshan directly and warned him that making the film would be a violation.
Priyadarshan also said that the original characters may never be seen in the film due to legal issues.
"According to me, Hera Pheri was born, Phir Hera Pheri (2006) became sick, and Hera Pheri 3 will be dead," Priyadarshan said.