Don 3 Row Not Over Yet? Producers Guild Of India To Mediate Between Ranveer Singh And Farhan Akhtar

The Don 3 row is not over yet.
The Producers Guild of India will try to resolve the dispute between Ranveer Singh and producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
The FWICE has withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against the actor with immediate effect.
Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's fallout over the former's alleged exit from Don 3 took an ugly turn when the matter reached FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees). The film body, based on Excel Entertainment's complaint against Singh, issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor last month. Following this, the Dhurandhar star challenged the directive by pursuing legal action. On Wednesday (June 3), FWICE withdrew the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer with immediate effect.
The Producers Guild of India took cognisance of the controversy around Don 3. On the same day, the body, led by Shibasish Sarkar, shared a statement on its social media handles. Without naming anyone, they expressed concern over the growing trend of artistes, filmmakers, and technicians withdrawing from projects after formally committing to them.
Now, a report in Mid-Day states that the Producers Guild is planning to have fresh talks in the coming weeks to resolve the matter between Singh and Excel Entertainment.
Producers Guild of India to resolve Don 3 issue?
Manish Goswami, vice-president of the Guild, said, "The Guild is yet to formally table the deal. From here, it can go two ways. We encourage an amicable resolution and hope the parties can resolve the matter through dialogue. But there is always the court route if that falls through."
The upcoming meetings are said to go beyond the fallout. The Guild is also planning to look into having proper industry-wide protocols around actor commitments and better protections for producers.
Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani had earlier informed FWICE that they had already incurred approximately ₹45 crores towards the pre-production of the film due to Ranveer's "sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage" that "adversely affected the overall execution of the film."
Despite the loss, the production house has cleared all pending payments to those associated with Don 3. The report stated, "All payments were cleared last month. To ensure there's not another instance of loss of livelihood for technicians, we hope this incident changes things for good."