Don 3 Controversy: Suniel Shetty Backs Ranveer Singh As FWICE Withdraws Non-Cooperation Directive

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

His remarks come as the dispute over the actor's exit from the project continues to spark debate across Bollywood.

Suniel Shetty backs Ranveer Singh
Suniel Shetty backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 controversy Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Suniel Shetty defended Ranveer Singh, opposing any attempt to blacklist actors professionally.

  • The Don 3 dispute reportedly involves ₹45 crore in pre-production losses and contracts.

  • FWICE later withdrew its non-cooperation directive after mediation by IMPPA officials.

Suniel Shetty has come out in support of Ranveer Singh as the controversy surrounding the actor's reported exit from Don 3 continues to dominate industry discussions. Speaking during promotions for Welcome To The Jungle, the veteran actor questioned the idea of banning artistes, arguing that creative differences should never result in professional blacklisting. His remarks come as the legal and contractual dispute surrounding the film remains under the spotlight.

Suniel Shetty says no one has the right to ban an actor

Addressing the ongoing debate, Shetty said that no individual or organisation has the authority to prevent an actor from working. It was stated by the actor that any attempt to ban an artiste would not stand legal scrutiny. He further stressed that art cannot be restricted through industry directives.

Shetty also highlighted Ranveer Singh's commercial success, saying the actor has generated significant revenue for the Hindi film industry. It was argued by him that penalising a performer with such a track record would serve no constructive purpose. He also expressed confidence that Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar would eventually resolve the matter through dialogue.

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By Aishani Biswas

How the Don 3 controversy escalated

The controversy began after reports claimed that Ranveer Singh had stepped away from Don 3, leading Excel Entertainment to reportedly seek nearly ₹45 crore towards pre-production expenses incurred on the project. The disagreement later expanded beyond contractual issues into a wider industry debate.

The matter intensified when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh. According to reports, the actor responded through legal channels, challenging the body's authority to impose such restrictions. The standoff was eventually resolved after mediation by the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), following which the directive was withdrawn.

Don 3 Controversy - X
Don 3 Controversy Heads To Court As TP Aggarwal Challenges FWICE Order On Ranveer Singh

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Despite the controversy, discussions around Don 3 continue, with the reported exit and its aftermath remaining one of Bollywood's most closely watched developments.

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