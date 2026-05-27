Ranveer Singh Not Banned? FWICE Clarifies ‘Non-Cooperation’ Move Amid Don 3 Row

Ranveer Singh not banned clarification shifts focus toward FWICE’s non-cooperation directive.
Don 3 controversy involves reported pre-production losses and Rs 45 crore damage claims.
FWICE vs Ranveer Singh row continues as negotiations and industry discussions remain open.
Ranveer Singh not banned is the clarification now being stressed by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), days after reports widely described the organisation’s action against the actor as a ban linked to the ongoing Don 3 dispute. What began as a disagreement over Ranveer Singh’s exit from the Farhan Akhtar-led project has now turned into one of Bollywood’s most closely watched industry stand-offs.
FWICE clarifies ‘non-cooperation’ action in Ranveer Singh Don 3 controversy
FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit clarified that the federation has not imposed a legal ban on the actor. Speaking to ETimes, it was stated by Pandit that “the entire conversation has become wrong” and that FWICE does not possess the authority to ban anyone.
He explained that the organisation had instead issued a non-cooperation directive, under which members across its 30 affiliated crafts may refrain from working with Ranveer Singh. According to Pandit, participation remains voluntary and the directive functions as a trade union call rather than an enforceable restriction.
Don 3 row and reported producer losses
Ranveer Singh's Don 3 controversy intensified after producer Farhan Akhtar reportedly approached FWICE over losses linked to the actor’s exit from the film following months of pre-production work.
According to Pandit, audited expenses connected to the project were presented before the federation. It was stated by him that hotel bookings, overseas travel and location expenses involving more than 200 workers had already been incurred.
Pandit also maintained that the matter could still be resolved through dialogue between the actor, producers and the federation. It was indicated by him that negotiations over the reported Rs 45 crore damages claim remained possible.
Ranveer Singh has not commented personally on the matter. However, his team stated that professional disagreements should be handled with “dignity, maturity and mutual respect”.
The controversy gained momentum after Ranveer’s exit from Don 3, despite his involvement during the film’s early development and promotional campaign.