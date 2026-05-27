Ranveer Singh Not Banned? FWICE Clarifies ‘Non-Cooperation’ Move Amid Don 3 Row

Ranveer Singh not banned is the clarification now being stressed by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), days after reports widely described the organisation’s action against the actor as a ban linked to the ongoing Don 3 dispute. What began as a disagreement over Ranveer Singh’s exit from the Farhan Akhtar-led project has now turned into one of Bollywood’s most closely watched industry stand-offs.