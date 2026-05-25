Iran Health Official Says Supreme Leader Suffered Only ‘Superficial’ Wounds In U.S.-Israel Strike

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei sustained minor wounds to the face, head, and legs during the late February U.S.-Israeli strikes, requiring only one or two stitches.
Health Ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour described the injuries as non-serious with no lasting medical complications or need for major treatment.
The update comes months after the strikes that killed his father, Ali Khamenei, and amid regional instability following the leadership transition.
An Iranian health ministry official has stated that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei suffered only minor injuries during U.S.-Israeli strikes in late February, describing them as “superficial” and requiring minimal medical intervention. The rare public disclosure comes nearly three months after the strikes that killed his father, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Health Ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour told the ILNA news agency that apart from superficial injuries to the face, head, and legs, no major damage occurred. “From my perspective as a physician, these were not considered serious injuries and required no special procedures apart from one or two stitches,” he said. The official also described the day of the attack and the Supreme Leader’s arrival at a hospital, though its location was not disclosed.
The comments provide the first detailed official account of Mojtaba Khamenei’s condition following the intense bombardment campaign in late February 2026. At the time, conflicting reports circulated about the extent of his injuries, with some suggesting he had been more seriously affected while continuing to direct affairs from a secure location.